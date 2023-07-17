Heat Wave Advisories Issued across Country as Temperatures Soar

Photo : YONHAP News

Subsiding rains have given way to heat waves across the country, prompting authorities to issue advisories.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, daytime highs are forecast to range between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius nationwide, with Seoul likely to see 33 degrees.Heat wave advisories have been issued around the country, including for Seoul, 31 areas in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and Incheon as well as the other major cities of Sejong, Daejeon, Daegu, and Gwangju.The advisories are issued when the maximum heat index surpasses 33 degrees for at least two consecutive days.The weather agency projected the sweltering heat to continue through Friday, with the existing advisories in some areas likely to be elevated to warnings.Showers of five to 20 millimeters are in the forecast for the western parts of Gangwon Province, North Chungcheong Province and southern inland regions Wednesday afternoon.