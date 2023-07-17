Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Heat Wave Advisories Issued across Country as Temperatures Soar

Written: 2023-07-19 11:14:41Updated: 2023-07-19 11:16:24

Heat Wave Advisories Issued across Country as Temperatures Soar

Photo : YONHAP News

Subsiding rains have given way to heat waves across the country, prompting authorities to issue advisories.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, daytime highs are forecast to range between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius nationwide, with Seoul likely to see 33 degrees.

Heat wave advisories have been issued around the country, including for Seoul, 31 areas in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and Incheon as well as the other major cities of Sejong, Daejeon, Daegu, and Gwangju.

The advisories are issued when the maximum heat index surpasses 33 degrees for at least two consecutive days.

The weather agency projected the sweltering heat to continue through Friday, with the existing advisories in some areas likely to be elevated to warnings.

Showers of five to 20 millimeters are in the forecast for the western parts of Gangwon Province, North Chungcheong Province and southern inland regions Wednesday afternoon.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >