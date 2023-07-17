Footballer Kim Min-jae Signs with German Giants FC Bayern Munich

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean footballer Kim Min-jae has signed a five-year deal with German powerhouse FC Bayern Munich.On its website on Wednesday, the Bundesliga club announced that they have signed Kim from Serie A champions Napoli through 2028.While the details of the transfer have not been disclosed, the center-back’s fee was reportedly 50 million euros, or around 71-point-five billion won, which would be the largest deal for an Asian player, surpassing the 30 million euros commanded by Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min.After two seasons with his first professional club, the K League's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Kim spent the next two with China's Beijing Guoan F.C. before taking his career to Europe in 2021 with Turkish club Fenerbahçe S.K.The 26-year-old then moved to Napoli last July, where he emerged as one of the top defenders in the Italian league as he helped the club win their first Serie A title in 33 years. Kim was also named the Italian league's best defender of the 2022-2023 season.