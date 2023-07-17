Complaints Filed against Local Leaders over Underpass Flooding

Photo : YONHAP News

Families of the Cheongju underpass flooding victims and civic groups filed complaints with the police against the provincial governor, city mayor and the head of the administrative construction agency for violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.At a press conference on Wednesday, the families and the groups said no action was taken after traffic control and evacuation directives were delivered to the Cheongju city government from the Geum River Flood Control Office, nor after a number of 119 emergency calls were made.The families and the groups criticized the city government for placing blame on the North Chungcheong provincial government while the provincial government says the disaster was beyond its control.Stating that no one has yet to apologize for the tragedy or explain the cause, the families and the groups called for the truth to be found.Some six tons of water flooded the 430-meter-long underpass Saturday morning after the banks along the nearby Miho River collapsed due to days of heavy rainfall. Without any preventive measures, 14 people died after being trapped inside the underground tunnel.