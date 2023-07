Photo : YONHAP News

The government has designated a number of agricultural and livestock products for discounts in a bid to stabilize prices following the monsoon rainfall.According to the agriculture ministry on Wednesday, discounts of up to 30 percent will apply for lettuce, spinach and chicken at discount chains and traditional markets from Thursday, with a maximum discount of ten-thousand won, or around eight U.S. dollars, per person per week.Amid a supply shortage of chicken, the government will support imports of hatching eggs and maintain quota tariffs on 30-thousand tons through August.The ministry is looking to release ten-thousand tons of napa cabbage and six-thousand tons of radish from the state reserves.It will also offer direct financial support to farmers in rain-damaged regions, such as interest-free loans and the provision of agricultural supplies.