Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday approved the appointments of Supreme Court justice nominees Kwon Young-joon and Seo Gyung-hwan.Top office spokesperson Lee Do-woon told reporters that the president approved the motions that were passed by the National Assembly during a plenary session the previous day.Kwon and Seo are set to immediately begin their terms with the terms of former justices Park Jung-hwa and Cho Jae-youn ending on Tuesday.The approval by parliament, coming 39 days after Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su recommended the candidates, tips the balance of the Supreme Court with seven conservative and moderate justices and six progressive justices now on the bench.