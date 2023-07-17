NIS: N. Korean Cyber Attacks Likely Prior to S. Korea's General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) believes North Korea will actively engage in cyber attacks and operations targeting South Korea ahead of the general elections next April.The agency's third deputy director, Baek Jong-wook, revealed the assessment in a press conference held at the National Cyber Security Center in Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday.He said the North is likely to engage in maneuvers in cyberspace aimed at bringing about changes in mind and behavior ahead of South Korea’s general elections and the U.S.’ presidential race.Baek said the regime could seek to stir social confusion with large-scale cyber provocations as he cited the appointment of Kim Yong-chol, who had served as a top official in in charge of affairs with South Korea in the North’s ruling party, as an adviser of the United Front Department handling inter-Korean affairs.Baek noted that Kim had orchestrated a number of the North’s cyber attacks, including the July 2009 digital offensive that targeted key government, media and financial websites in South Korea and the U.S.The NIS official added that China and Russia could also interfere in South Korea’s general elections, saying that the agency is keeping close tabs on the possible form of interventions and how the agency would respond.