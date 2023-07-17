Menu Content

Gov't to Foster Bioeconomy with Production, Export Goals for 2030

Written: 2023-07-19 15:59:59Updated: 2023-07-19 16:07:34

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will begin focusing on fostering the biomedical sector to ensure a strong foothold in the global market. 

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday held a "Bioeconomy 2.0" roundtable and unveiled a policy with plans to grow the sector's production output to 100 trillion won, or nearly 80 billion U.S. dollars, and achieve 50 billion dollars in exports by 2030.

The government will also provide 15 trillion won in support for private sector investment in biomedicine through 2030, including expanded tax breaks.

By attracting foreign investment, it also aims to raise the domestic production rate of raw and subsidiary materials, currently at five percent, to ten percent by 2027 and 15 by 2030.

The U.S. last September unveiled its National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative while Europe began funding research and development in the bio sector through the Horizon Europe program, and Japan also announced its bioeconomy strategy back in 2019.

South Korea, meanwhile, has lacked a strong foundation to support growth in the bio sector.
