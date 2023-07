Photo : KBS News

Nearly 15-hundred vehicles suffered flood damage due to monsoon rains this year.According to the General Insurance Association of Korea, insurance companies received one-thousand-453 related claims between June 27 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, with total damages estimated at over 13-point-four billion won, or some ten-point-six million U.S. dollars.Of the total, 281 cases came from South Chungcheong Province and 210 from North Chungcheong where a deadly underpass flooding tragedy occurred, followed by Gyeonggi Province at 176.Insurance firms are also increasing financial support. DB Life Insurance has decided to grant a six-month deferment in the payment of premium fees for clients who suffered rain damage. TongYang Life Insurance will offer similar measures in addition to the swift provision of insurance claims.