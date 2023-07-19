Pres. Yoon Inspects US Ballistic Missile Submarine Docked in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday personally inspected a nuclear-capable U.S. submarine that made a port call in the Port of Busan the previous day.Before boarding the USS Kentucky, Yoon said in a speech delivered at the Busan Naval Base that it’s momentous that he gets to visit the submarine which he described as one of the strongest strategic assets that exist today.He then thanked President Joe Biden as he said he believes he’s the first leader of an ally nation to be visiting a U.S. ballistic missile submarine(SSBN).Yoon assessed that the port call demonstrates Seoul and Washington’s determination to regularly deploy U.S.’ strategic assets and boost the ability to execute extended deterrence.Citing that the inaugural session of the newly established Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG) was held on Tuesday, Yoon said Seoul and Washington will tackle North Korea’s evolving nuclear and missile threats in a formidable and resolute manner through regular deployment of strategic assets, including SSBN.Guided by U.S. Forces Korea commander, General Paul LaCamera, Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee looked around the inside of the USS Kentucky and were briefed on the sub’s capacity before conveying words of encouragement to crewmembers.