China has reaffirmed its stance that related parties must address their concerns via dialogue with regard to North Korea’s latest launches of ballistic missiles.The Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters on Wednesday that Beijing hopes that all interested parties hold fast to political solutions and address each of their concerns in a balanced manner through meaningful dialogue to protect peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.Mao added that Beijing is concerned over related parties seeking geopolitical interests through peninsula issues, raising tensions in the region and harming efforts to denuclearize the peninsula.Observers believe the comment on "harming denuclearization efforts" was in reference to the Nuclear Consultative Group that Seoul and Washington launched.