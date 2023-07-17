NIS: N. Korea Seized Virtual Assets Worth $700 Mln. in 2022

Photo : KBS News

An official of the National Intelligence Service(NIS) says North Korea siphoned virtual assets worth nearly 900 billion won from stock exchanges overseas in 2022 alone.In a press conference held at the National Cyber Security Center in Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday, the official said on condition of anonymity that the NIS confirmed the North had seized such assets worth more than 884 billion won, or roughly seven million U.S. dollars, over two occasions last year.The official said the value of the seized assets is enough to fund 30 launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles.The spy agency assessed that the North grabbed such assets from stock exchanges in countries other than South Korea and has failed to yet monetize the assets.The agency also said it uncovered attempts by North Korean IT workers to land jobs at South Korean energy companies’ foreign offices last month.