Death Toll from Heavy Rains Rises to 46

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from heavy rains that have pounded the nation since last week has risen to 46 after the bodies of two missing people were recovered.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, as of 11 p.m. Wednesday, 46 people had died, four were missing and 35 were injured due to the persistent downpours that began on July 9.The death toll reflects the discovery of two people who went missing in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province, where 27 have been killed or reported missing.North Chungcheong Province saw fatalities remain at 17, including 14 from a flooded underpass in the city of Cheongju.The number of people who have evacuated to temporary shelters has surpassed 17-thousand in about 120 cities, counties and districts.Roughly 540 houses have suffered water damage while one-thousand-169 public facilities, including roads and bridges, have been washed away or destroyed.Nearly 33-thousand hectares of farmland have been devastated by the heavy rain and around 797-thousand livestock, including cows, chickens and pigs, have died.