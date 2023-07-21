Yomiuri: S. Korea, US and Japan Coordinating Camp David Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

A leading Japanese daily says South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are coordinating a three-way summit at Camp David in Washington next month.The Yomiuri Shimbun quoted U.S. and Japanese government officials as saying on Thursday that the three countries are fine-tuning the details of a meeting on August 18.The report said that in the envisioned summit, President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will likely focus on ways to promptly begin sharing real-time warning data on North Korea’s missiles and boost the U.S.’ extended deterrence capacity.The newspaper noted that the summit would be the first gathering of the three leaders to be held exclusively, with the past trilateral meetings coming on the sidelines of international conferences.The report added that the summit would mark the first time Biden invites foreign leaders to the presidential retreat since taking office.During the Group of Seven Summit held in Hiroshima in May, the U.S. president revealed his intent to invite Yoon and Kishida to Washington for a three-way summit.