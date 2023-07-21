Ethic Committee's Advisory Panel to Decide on Penalty for Kim Nam-kuk

Photo : YONHAP News

An advisory panel of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Ethics will determine the level of disciplinary action against independent lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk on Thursday.The panel will seek to reach a decision after its previous meeting on Tuesday failed to conclude whether Kim had violated the National Assembly Act and abused his authority.The lawmaker left the main opposition Democratic Party amid snowballing allegations surrounding his cryptocurrency holdings and transactions, suspected to have been worth several billion won at one point.The panel is set to decide on the severity of punishment for Kim after reviewing records of his digital asset trades and convey its decision to the subcommittee on disciplinary action.A punitive motion would then be put to a vote in the subcommittee and the ethics committee before being put to a final vote in a plenary session.There are four types of penalties sought for lawmakers – a warning in an open session, an obligation for the lawmaker to apologize in an open session, a suspension of up to 30 days and expulsion.