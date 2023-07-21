Marine Found Dead 14 Hours after Going Missing during Search Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

The body of a Marine who went missing on Wednesday morning while taking part in search and rescue efforts in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province has been found.According to the province’s fire service and the Marine Corps on Thursday, the lance corporal’s body was found some 400 meters from the lower reaches of Naeseong Stream near Gopyeong Bridge at around 11:08 p.m. the previous night.Discovered in a state of cardiac arrest 14 hours after going missing, the servicemember was transported to Pohang Naval Hospital aboard a marine chopper from Yecheon Stadium, saluted by fellow soldiers.The Marine disappeared at around 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday while searching for people who went missing in the torrential rains, failing to make it out of the water after falling into the stream.Two other Marines who fell in were able to swim to safety.The Marine Corps headquarters conveyed its condolences to the lance corporal’s bereaved family members and vowed to take follow-up measures with the utmost respect for the deceased.