Photo : YONHAP News

High-speed Korea Train Express(KTX) trains began operating at normal speeds from Thursday after running at reduced speeds due to heavy rainfall across the nation.The Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) said it normalized the speed of KTX operations to a maximum of 300 kilometers per hour after safety inspections on railroads found no shortcomings.With railway infrastructure weakening amid heavy downpours across the nation, KTX trains reduced their speeds to travel between 90 and 230 kilometers per hour from last Thursday.KORAIL is aiming to resume services from Friday on sections of intercity train routes that were suspended due to torrential rains.