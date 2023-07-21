US Indo-Pacific Cmdr.: N. Korea's Solid-Fuel ICBM Not Game Changer

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commander Admiral John Aquilino says he does not believe that North Korea’s newest solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile is a “game changer.”Aquilino made the remark when answering a question at the Aspen Security Forum held in Colorado on Tuesday.On the question of whether the North can hit the continental U.S. with a nuclear-armed ballistic missile today, the commander said he believes it could given the capability that Pyongyang has delivered and demonstrated recently.However, he was quick to add that “mating and all the nuclear capabilities are still being reviewed.” Mating refers to the loading of nuclear warheads on missiles.On the possibility of Pyongyang conducting another nuclear test, Aquilino said another test would also not be “game-changing” considering that the reclusive state has already conducted several tests.The admiral said that he believes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s “endgame is to remain in power” when asked why he thinks the North has launched an unprecedented number of missiles.