Photo : YONHAP News

The government has lowered its emergency response posture to “Level One” after all heavy rain warnings across the nation were lifted.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the emergency response posture of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters was marked down by two notches in the three-tier system at 7 p.m. Wednesday, six days after “Level Three” was activated.The ministry will maintain the flood damage alert level for the country at “serious,” which was raised from the level of “attention” last Thursday.The government will continue to release data on casualties and property damage resulting from the heavy rainfall four times a day.