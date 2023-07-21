Menu Content

Domestic

Locations Linked to Past, Present KT Chiefs Raided over Unfair Contracts

Written: 2023-07-20 11:22:10Updated: 2023-07-20 16:24:54

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided locations linked to former and current chiefs of KT Corporation as part of an investigation into allegations that projects were unfairly given to certain subcontractors.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday began the search and seizure at over ten locations, including the homes and offices of former KT CEOs Ku Hyeon-mo and Nam Joong-soo, who face charges of violating the fair trade and subcontract laws.

Current interim CEO Park Jong-wook as well as an official in charge of real estate projects identified by the surname Hong and KT subcontractor KDFS are also included in the search warrant.

The investigative agency suspects that the top executives awarded KDFS more than ten times the amount of contracts it won before Ku took the helm of the company and funneled the increased profits as slush funds.

The raid comes just six days after prosecutors arrested KDFS chief Hwang Wook-jung on charges of allegedly providing property benefits to KT executives in 2021 in return for increasing facilities management personnel at KDFS.

Prosecutors reportedly obtained an audio file in which Hwang refers to Ku and Nam when talking about the preferential contracts.
