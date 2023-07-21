Yoon Expresses Grief over Death of Marine in Search for Rain Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed sincere grief over the death of Marine lance corporal Chae Su-geun, who was swept away by rapids while searching for victims of the recent monsoon rainfall.According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon on Thursday, Yoon conveyed deep condolences to the bereaved family and other Marines who lost a fellow soldier.The president pledged a thorough investigation to prevent the recurrence of such a tragedy and to give the Marine the most respectful treatment as a person of national merit.Defense ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu acknowledged that safety management during the search and recovery was insufficient, while adding that orders had been issued earlier in the day to take safety precautions out in the field.Defense minister Lee Jong-sup is expected to pay his respects at a memorial altar set up for the late Marine and visit sites of ongoing search operations to check up on the safety of dispatched military personnel.