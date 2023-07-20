Leaders of S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Trilateral Summit Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are set to hold a trilateral summit at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David near Washington next month.South Korea's top office said on Thursday that the exact date and location of the three-way meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will soon be announced.During their previous talks on May 21 on the margins of the Group of Seven summit in Japan's Hiroshima, Biden proposed another meeting in Washington. Their upcoming summit, with a speculated date of August 18, will be the first held in the absence of a multilateral forum.The leaders are expected to announce a coordinated policy to strengthen cooperation on security, the economy and other global issues.They will likely discuss ways to reinforce joint deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, and check up on preparations to launch a mechanism within the year to share warnings against the North's missiles in real time.Other possible items on the agenda include enhanced cooperation in cutting-edge technologies, the restoration of supply chains for semiconductors and batteries, and the protracted war in Ukraine.