Police, Forensic Experts Inspect Site of Cheongju Underpass Flooding

Photo : YONHAP News

The police and forensic experts began a joint inspection of an underpass that flooded in the North Chungcheong city of Cheongju where 14 people died and ten others were injured.During the on-site probe on Thursday, the investigators focused on the operation and management of four drainage pumps installed in the underpass that have the capacity to discharge 12 tons of water per minute.They also inspected the embankment of the nearby Miho River, from where some six tons of water flowed into the underpass after the banks collapsed due to days of heavy rainfall.North Chungcheong Province Governor Kim Young-hwan visited a joint memorial altar set up for the victims and he apologized to the bereaved families for the first time as the region's leader in charge of disasters.The governor said he feels a heavy responsibility to protect people’s lives and property, pledging to find the causes of the tragedy and to hold to account those found responsible.