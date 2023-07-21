Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Police, Forensic Experts Inspect Site of Cheongju Underpass Flooding

Written: 2023-07-20 13:08:29Updated: 2023-07-20 14:57:15

Police, Forensic Experts Inspect Site of Cheongju Underpass Flooding

Photo : YONHAP News

The police and forensic experts began a joint inspection of an underpass that flooded in the North Chungcheong city of Cheongju where 14 people died and ten others were injured.

During the on-site probe on Thursday, the investigators focused on the operation and management of four drainage pumps installed in the underpass that have the capacity to discharge 12 tons of water per minute.

They also inspected the embankment of the nearby Miho River, from where some six tons of water flowed into the underpass after the banks collapsed due to days of heavy rainfall.

North Chungcheong Province Governor Kim Young-hwan visited a joint memorial altar set up for the victims and he apologized to the bereaved families for the first time as the region's leader in charge of disasters.

The governor said he feels a heavy responsibility to protect people’s lives and property, pledging to find the causes of the tragedy and to hold to account those found responsible.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >