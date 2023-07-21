Menu Content

KOTRA: N. Korea's Trade Reliance on China Hit Record 96.7% in 2022

Written: 2023-07-20 14:00:04Updated: 2023-07-20 15:00:55

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's reliance on China in trade has hit a record high of 96-point-seven percent under the leadership of Kim Jong-un.

According to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency(KOTRA) on Thursday, trade between the two sides jumped 124-point-eight percent on-year to one-point-53 billion U.S. dollars in 2022.

The regime's trade deficit with China spiked from 565 million dollars in 2021 to one-point-27 billion dollars last year.

After China, the regime’s largest trade partners were Vietnam, Argentina, Nigeria and the Netherlands, although they only accounted for three-point-three percent of the total.

North Korea's trade volume in 2022 expanded 122-point-three percent on-year to one-point-59 billion dollars, likely reflecting eased pandemic restrictions and the resumption of railway trade with China.
