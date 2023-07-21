Yoon's Approval Rating Drops to Mid-30% Range

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey carried out by four of the nation’s pollsters has found that President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating slipped to the mid-30-percent range this week.In the National Barometer Survey conducted on one-thousand-one adults between Monday and Wednesday, 34 percent of respondents said they believe Yoon is doing a good job, while 54 percent said the opposite.The rate of positive responses fell four percentage points compared to two weeks ago, while the negative evaluation climbed by three percentage points.The survey also found that the approval ratings of both main political parties fell to their lowest in some six months, with the ruling People Power Party slipping four percentage points to 30 percent and the main opposition Democratic Party dropping five percentage points to 23 percent.The National Barometer Survey is carried out by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research every other week via telephone.The latest poll has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.