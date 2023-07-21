BAI Finds Fault with Moon Admin. in Audit of Four Rivers Project

Photo : YONHAP News

The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) has determined that there were problems in the decision-making of the Moon Jae-in government with the dismantlement of some weirs along the Geum and Yeongsan rivers.The BAI revealed the assessment on Thursday as it announced the results of its roughly two-year audit on the appropriateness of the previous government’s decision to fully or partially dismantle three weirs and permanently open two along the two rivers.The agency concluded that former environment minister Kim Eun-kyung unjustifiably interfered in the process of forming a government-civilian panel to survey and evaluate the signature project of President Lee Myung-bak to restore South Korea's four major rivers, which involved building 16 weirs along the rivers.The agency assessed that Kim ordered the head of the department charged with launching the panel to consult with groups opposed to the rivers project and packed the panel with opponents to it.The agency also concluded that the panel’s evaluation that two weirs should be completely dismantled, one partially deconstructed and two permanently opened was inappropriate.It took issue with the cost-benefit analysis that served as the key foundation for the previous government’s decision to dismantle the weirs.