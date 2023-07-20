Marine Found Dead 14 Hours after Going Missing during Search Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The body of a Marine who went missing during search and rescue efforts in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province was found on Wednesday. The Marine Corps opened an investigation into the incident and is preparing for follow-up measures while giving the most honorable treatment to the servicemember.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Marine Corps and the North Gyeongsang Province’s fire service announced on Thursday that the body of the Marine was recovered after he went missing during efforts to locate victims of the recent torrential rains.The authorities said Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun was found some 400 meters from the lower reaches of Naeseong Stream near Gopyeong Bridge in a state of cardiac arrest at around 11:08 p.m. the previous night, about 14 hours after he was swept away in the stream.The servicemember’s body was transported to Pohang Naval Hospital aboard a marine chopper from Yecheon Stadium, saluted by fellow soldiers.In a message to the defense ministry press corps on Thursday, the Marine Corps offered prayers for the repose of the deceased Marine, adding that it opened an investigation into the case and plans to take follow-up measures while giving the most honorable treatment to the servicemember who died in the line of duty.President Yoon Suk Yeol conveyed deep condolences to Chae’s family and pledged a thorough investigation to prevent the recurrence of such a tragedy and to give the Marine the most respectful treatment as a person of national merit.Meanwhile, defense minister Lee Jong-sup visited a temporary lodging for marines in Yecheon on Thursday and conveyed words of consolation to Marines who are actively taking part in the search and rescue of those missing due to heavy downpours in the region.He also visited the spot where Chae was swept away and asked that the military and police cooperate in the investigation into the lance corporal's death.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.