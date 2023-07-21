Nuke Envoy: S. Korea, US, Japan to Strengthen Cooperation on Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's top nuclear envoy said on Thursday that South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will strengthen cooperation to cut off funding for North Korea's ballistic missile program and urge the regime to return to the path of denuclearization.According to the foreign ministry, Kim Gunn made the remark during three-way talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi in Karuizawa, Japan.The South Korean envoy said a year has passed since the nuke envoys of the three sides held their first meeting and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has hit a dead end with continued failures in key national tasks.He pointed out that the regime’s economy is in tatters as resources are diverted to its nuclear and missile programs while the obsession with nuclear power has undermined national security.While the North Korean leader may have thought that he could gain respect and achieve his goals by escalating threats, the South Korean diplomat said Seoul and Washington have not cowered or offered concessions but rather upgraded their alliance.The enhancements were noted to come in the form of the Washington Declaration and the launch of the bilateral Nuclear Consultative Group.Condemning Pyongyang's ballistic missile test carried out on Wednesday, he said the regime's nuclear development will only strengthen the resolve of the international community to completely denuclearize the North.The envoy said that Seoul, Washington and Tokyo will discuss effective response measures to the North's continuing provocations and seek efforts to cut off illegal funding for its weapons of mass destruction and missile programs.He added, however, that the door to dialogue remains open and the Thursday talks will also cover urging China to play a constructive role on the issue.A separate meeting with Funakoshi will be held later on Thursday before a one-on-one with Sung Kim on Friday.