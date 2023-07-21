Envoy on N. Korean Human Rights Extends Term for Another Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ambassador for North Korean human rights Lee Shin-hwa, who was appointed to the post last year, will serve another year.A foreign ministry official told reporters Thursday that Lee's one-year term expired on Tuesday but a one year extension has been decided.Under a North Korean human rights law that took effect in 2016, civilian experts have been named to the ambassadorial position with the inaugural envoy serving through September 2017.The post was left vacant for five years before Lee's appointment under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Lee has been active in advocating the human rights situation in North Korea to the world. According to the ministry official, the extension of her term reflects the government's strong determination to improve conditions in the North and seek international cooperation.