Hong Kong Star Tony Leung Features in MV for NewJeans' Latest Song

Photo : YONHAP News

Veteran Hong Kong actor Leung Chiu-wai, better known as Tony Leung, and South Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon of "Squid Game" fame star in the music video for K-pop girl group NewJeans' new song titled "Cool With You."The song, one of triple title tracks from the band's second mini-album and the video released Thursday, is a modern adaptation of the Greek myth of Psyche and Eros.While Jung plays the part of Eros, the Hong Kong star makes a brief but impactful appearance in the "side b" version of song's music video.Sin Woo-seok who directed the MV and Min Hee-jin, executive producer at music label ADOR, said that Leung was their first choice with his charismatic presence.ADOR also noted that the actor, drawn to the attractive character, took on the role pro bono. Leung said that a good opportunity came along and he wanted to give a small gift to Korean fans.The video has garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube within 23 hours of release.