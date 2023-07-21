Menu Content

Pentagon: Status of US Soldier who Entered N. Korea Still Unknown

Written: 2023-07-21 08:37:52Updated: 2023-07-21 11:47:41

Photo : YONHAP News

Attempts by the U.S. government to reach North Korea through various channels to confirm the status of a U.S. soldier who ran into the North this week remain unanswered.

Asked if Private Second Class Travis King is alive, U.S. Department of Defense spokesperson Sabrina Singh said in a press briefing on Thursday that Washington does not know his condition, where he is being held or the status of his health.

The spokesperson said that the U.S. is making every effort through interagency cooperation, but there are no updates on King’s condition, adding that his duty status is “absent without leave.”

Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine Wormuth said at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday that the Pentagon, State Department and White House had reached out to North Korea through UN channels to get information about King’s status and bring him back, but the efforts have been unsuccessful.
