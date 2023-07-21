Ethics Advisory Panel Recommends Expelling Lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk

Photo : YONHAP News

An advisory panel of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Ethics has recommended that independent lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk be stripped of his parliamentary seat over his dubious cryptocurrency holdings.Yoo Jae-pung, the chair of the panel, announced the decision to reporters after a session at the parliament on Thursday.The special ethics committee held a plenary session on May 30 and put Kim’s case to the advisory panel, which has since deliberated on whether Kim violated the National Assembly Act or abused authority based on records he submitted of his digital asset trades.The advisory panel, which is in charge of reviewing qualifications and disciplinary action for members of the National Assembly, consists of eight outside experts.The panel’s recommendation will be sent to a disciplinary review subcommittee for deliberation, and the final decision will be made at the plenary meeting of the ethics committee before being put to a vote in a plenary session at the National Assembly.There are four types of penalties sought for lawmakers – a warning in an open session, an obligation for the lawmaker to apologize in an open session, a suspension of up to 30 days and expulsion.