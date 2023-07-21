TEPCO to Brief Foreign Journalists on Fukushima Discharge Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO), the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, will open the plant’s water discharge facilities to foreign journalists and hold a briefing on the plan on Friday.TEPCO will reportedly invite about 15 journalists from various countries, including South Korea, to show them facilities that mix ALPS-treated radioactive water with seawater and discharge it into the sea.On Wednesday, the Japanese government and TEPCO held an online briefing on the release for employees of foreign embassies from 46 countries that was attended by both South Korea and China.In the briefing, Japan reportedly explained in detail the content of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s comprehensive report concluding that the discharge plan meets international safety standards, and said that the nuclear watchdog decided to set up a local office to monitor the water even after the release.Japan also reportedly promised to transparently and respectfully provide information about the ongoing situation at the Fukushima plant to the international community.