Pres. Office Reportedly Considering Pardons around Liberation Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is reportedly considering granting special pardons on the occasion of Liberation Day next month.A senior ruling camp official told Yonhap News Agency on Friday that a review is under way for what would be the third round of pardons since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office last May.Possible candidates include former senior presidential secretary for policy coordination An Chong-bum and former second vice culture minister Kim Chong, both convicted for involvement in influence-peddling during the former Park Geun-hye administration.While the opposition has called for a pardon for Chung Kyung-shim, the wife of former justice minister Cho Kuk who is imprisoned for illegalities surrounding the university admissions of the couple's children, her inclusion is reportedly unlikely.In the business community, pardons could be considered for Choi Gee-sung, the former head of Samsung Electronics' now-dissolved future strategy office, and Chang Choong-ki, his former deputy, both convicted of bribery in the previous Park administration's corruption scandal.The top office is reportedly in the process of gathering opinions from various sectors to make a decision on the pardons before beginning the administrative procedures early next month.