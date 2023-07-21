Prosecution Asked to Probe 6 Police Officers over Underpass Flooding

Photo : YONHAP News

The Office for Government Policy Coordination has requested a prosecutorial investigation into six police officers over the deadly underpass flooding in the central city of Cheongju that killed 14 people and injured ten others.The office said on Friday that an inspection of the case has found serious errors by the officers handling 112 emergency calls before the tragedy, as well as a falsified debrief to the prime minister’s office about what had happened.The report said two emergency calls requesting the evacuation of area residents and a roadblock at the underpass were made over an hour before some six tons of water flowed into the tunnel after banks along the nearby Miho River collapsed due to days of heavy rainfall.The office plans to look into allegations of laxity by municipal governments, the local police and fire authorities.The office said it has decided to seek the probe before wrapping up its inspection as the need for investigative agencies to swiftly obtain evidence has become urgent in the wake of the officers giving contradicting testimonies.