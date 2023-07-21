Menu Content

Poll Finds Yoon’s Approval Rating Rose Slightly to 33%

Written: 2023-07-21 12:58:32Updated: 2023-07-21 13:03:17

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating rose ever so slightly to 33 percent this week.

According to Gallup Korea's survey of one-thousand-one adults nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday, 33 percent of respondents positively assessed the president's handling of state affairs while 58 percent disapproved. Both figures are up one percentage point from last week.

Thirty-two percent of those who supported the president cited diplomacy while six percent mentioned the administration's defense and security policies as well as the president's decisiveness and conviction.

Twelve percent of those who disapprove also cited diplomacy, while nine percent mentioned insufficiencies in addressing the economy and public livelihoods.

The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
