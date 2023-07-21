Order of Nat'l Security Merit to be Posthumously Conferred on Marine

Photo : YONHAP News

The Order of National Security Merit will be posthumously awarded to the late Marine Chae Su-geun, who died after being swept away in a torrent during search for victims of the recent monsoon rainfall.According to the Marine Corps on Friday, Commandant Kim Gye-hwan is set to deliver the Fifth Class Gwangbok Medal to Chae's family while paying his respects at the soldier’s memorial altar later in the day.The Order of National Security Merit is awarded to those who have rendered distinguished service to national security.On Thursday, a review panel under the Navy recognized Chae to have died in the line of duty and the late Marine will be laid to rest on Saturday at Imsil National Cemetery as a person of merit.Chae, who was a lance corporal at the time of his death, was also promoted to corporal by the Marine Corps.