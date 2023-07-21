Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Order of Nat'l Security Merit to be Posthumously Conferred on Marine

Written: 2023-07-21 13:10:36Updated: 2023-07-21 15:11:19

Order of Nat'l Security Merit to be Posthumously Conferred on Marine

Photo : YONHAP News

The Order of National Security Merit will be posthumously awarded to the late Marine Chae Su-geun, who died after being swept away in a torrent during search for victims of the recent monsoon rainfall.

According to the Marine Corps on Friday, Commandant Kim Gye-hwan is set to deliver the Fifth Class Gwangbok Medal to Chae's family while paying his respects at the soldier’s memorial altar later in the day.

The Order of National Security Merit is awarded to those who have rendered distinguished service to national security.

On Thursday, a review panel under the Navy recognized Chae to have died in the line of duty and the late Marine will be laid to rest on Saturday at Imsil National Cemetery as a person of merit.

Chae, who was a lance corporal at the time of his death, was also promoted to corporal by the Marine Corps.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >