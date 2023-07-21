Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Rep. Kim Nam-kuk Expresses Regret over Expulsion Recommendation

Written: 2023-07-21 13:13:27Updated: 2023-07-21 14:50:35

Rep. Kim Nam-kuk Expresses Regret over Expulsion Recommendation

Photo : YONHAP News

Independent Rep. Kim Nam-kuk, who left the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) amid controversy over virtual asset trading, expressed regret after the parliamentary ethics advisory panel recommended his expulsion.

Via social media on Friday, Kim apologized to the public for causing concern over the controversy, but questioned the objectivity and fairness of the panel's decision.

Pledging to actively cooperate in the remaining procedures, Kim said he plans to sufficiently and faithfully explain his position.

While admitting to making cryptocurrency transactions during parliamentary standing committee sessions, Kim denied any unlawfulness in the investment itself.

On Thursday, Yoo Jae-pung, the chair of the advisory panel, said the decision was made in consideration of a lack of explanation from Kim about his dubious digital asset holdings.

The recommendation will be sent to a disciplinary review subcommittee for deliberation, and the final decision will be made at the plenary meeting of the ethics committee before being put to a vote in a plenary session at the National Assembly.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >