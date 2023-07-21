Rep. Kim Nam-kuk Expresses Regret over Expulsion Recommendation

Photo : YONHAP News

Independent Rep. Kim Nam-kuk, who left the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) amid controversy over virtual asset trading, expressed regret after the parliamentary ethics advisory panel recommended his expulsion.Via social media on Friday, Kim apologized to the public for causing concern over the controversy, but questioned the objectivity and fairness of the panel's decision.Pledging to actively cooperate in the remaining procedures, Kim said he plans to sufficiently and faithfully explain his position.While admitting to making cryptocurrency transactions during parliamentary standing committee sessions, Kim denied any unlawfulness in the investment itself.On Thursday, Yoo Jae-pung, the chair of the advisory panel, said the decision was made in consideration of a lack of explanation from Kim about his dubious digital asset holdings.The recommendation will be sent to a disciplinary review subcommittee for deliberation, and the final decision will be made at the plenary meeting of the ethics committee before being put to a vote in a plenary session at the National Assembly.