BOK: Exports to China Drop 26% On-Year in H1

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's central bank attributed a first-half plunge in shipments bound for China to not only to the slowing of the so-called China Reopening, but also because of South Korean firms' stalling competitiveness in the Chinese market.According to a Bank of Korea(BOK) report released on Friday, 65 percent of factors contributing to the decline of outbound shipments to China stem from reduced demand in the country.The state-run agency attributed the other 35 percent to a drop in South Korean businesses' shares held in China, indicating a decline in their competitiveness. Their share in the Chinese market, which stood at nine-point-seven percent in 2018, fell to six-point-two percent during the first half of this year.South Korea's exports to China fell by 26 percent on-year during the first six months of the year, due largely to a delayed recovery and resumption of economic activities in China.The BOK's comparison of the two countries' respective competitiveness in the global market, manufacturing, and in terms of quality of export items, showed that the gap significantly narrowed between 2010 and 2021.Citing the narrowed gap, the central bank forecast that it would be difficult for outbound shipments to China to recover to pre-pandemic levels, even if the downturn in the information technology sector, including semiconductors, begins to ease.Meanwhile, outbound shipments to the U.S. expanded to take up 17-point-nine percent of total exports, and the difference with shipments to China narrowed to just one-point-seven percentage points.The BOK also took note of export destinations for some items diversifying beyond China, such as shipments of petrochemicals and batteries to Australia, the U.S. and Singapore.