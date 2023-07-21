Nat'l Police Agency Chief Vows to Shed Light on Underpass Flooding

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun has vowed to thoroughly shed light on the cause of the deadly underpass flooding in the central city of Cheongju that killed 14 people and injured ten others.Yoon made the pledge on Friday when he visited a memorial altar set up for the victims of the flooding in the North Chungcheong Province city and conveyed his condolences.The police chief said his agency will fundamentally review all systems related to public safety and devise countermeasures to be promptly implemented on site, while acknowledging that current systems are inclined toward responding to 112 emergency calls.Asked if the North Chungcheong provincial police will be investigated for the deadly flooding, Yoon said no agency will be excluded in the probe on the incident.Noting that the local police could be subject to the investigation, Yoon explained that the replacement of a provincial official with an official based in Seoul as the head of an expanded team probing the underpass flooding was done to eliminate misunderstandings.