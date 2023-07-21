Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Former Aide of Ex-DP Chief Indicted over Bribery in 2021 Chair Election

Written: 2023-07-21 15:13:25Updated: 2023-07-21 15:20:49

Former Aide of Ex-DP Chief Indicted over Bribery in 2021 Chair Election

Photo : YONHAP News

An ex-aide to the former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), Song Young-gil, has been indicted on charges related to the 2021 party leadership election.

An anti-corruption unit at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office charged Park Yong-soo with bribery and violating the Political Parties Act and the Political Funds Act.

An official of the prosecutors’ office said Park committed a serious crime that harms the key value of party democracy stipulated in the Constitution.

Prosecutors believe that Park colluded with Kang Rae-gu, a former standing auditor at the Korea Water Resources Corporation, and former DP deputy secretary-general Lee Jung-geun to deliver a total of 67-and-a-half million won to sitting lawmakers and various others to help ensure Song's win in the May 2021 election.

Park is believed to have received 50 million won from a sponsor surnamed Kim to help Song's election and to have provided 60 million won over two occasions to DP-turned-independent Rep. Youn Kwan-suk, another key figure in the bribery scandal, to be distributed to other lawmakers.

The former aide is alleged to have also given bribes to a number of other officials in the name of operational expenses, including a campaign call center, all to ensure Song's win as party chief.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >