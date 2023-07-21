Former Aide of Ex-DP Chief Indicted over Bribery in 2021 Chair Election

Photo : YONHAP News

An ex-aide to the former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), Song Young-gil, has been indicted on charges related to the 2021 party leadership election.An anti-corruption unit at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office charged Park Yong-soo with bribery and violating the Political Parties Act and the Political Funds Act.An official of the prosecutors’ office said Park committed a serious crime that harms the key value of party democracy stipulated in the Constitution.Prosecutors believe that Park colluded with Kang Rae-gu, a former standing auditor at the Korea Water Resources Corporation, and former DP deputy secretary-general Lee Jung-geun to deliver a total of 67-and-a-half million won to sitting lawmakers and various others to help ensure Song's win in the May 2021 election.Park is believed to have received 50 million won from a sponsor surnamed Kim to help Song's election and to have provided 60 million won over two occasions to DP-turned-independent Rep. Youn Kwan-suk, another key figure in the bribery scandal, to be distributed to other lawmakers.The former aide is alleged to have also given bribes to a number of other officials in the name of operational expenses, including a campaign call center, all to ensure Song's win as party chief.