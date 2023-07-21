Menu Content

Politics

DP Reform Chief Calls for Open Vote on Arrest Motions for Lawmakers

Written: 2023-07-21 15:34:56Updated: 2023-07-21 16:05:48

Photo : YONHAP News

The innovation committee of the main opposition Democratic Party has announced a reform plan calling for votes on parliamentary motions seeking consent for lawmakers' arrest to be changed from secret to open.

In a news conference on Friday, committee chief Kim Eun-kyung said such disclosure can impart a stronger sense of responsibility on lawmakers for their votes while also promoting the public's right to know.

Noting that an open vote has long been the rule in other countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Japan and Germany, Kim said related bills were introduced in the National Assembly several times in the past and called on the DP to take the lead on such legal revisions during the 21st parliamentary term.

Kim also proposed measures to prevent a return to the party for lawmakers who leave the DP over scandals, such as the cash bribery case and Rep. Kim Nam-kuk's cryptocurrency controversy, that end in a conviction.

The innovation chief also did not mince words in criticizing the DP for its incompetence, hypocrisy and failure to change with the times.
