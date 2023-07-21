Police Inspecting Suspicious Parcels Sent to Jeju, Daejeon from Abroad

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are looking into a parcel delivered on Jeju Island that appears similar to a package suspected of containing harmful materials that arrived previously in Ulsan.According to the Jeju Provincial Police, a man in his 30s filed a report Thursday evening about a yellow packet he received last week from Taiwan that he did not order, contacting the police after hearing about a similar delivery in Ulsan.The package contained a transparent zipper bag with two tubes of cosmetics inside which were tested for explosives, radiation and biochemicals without being unwrapped in accordance with protocol, but no particular detection was made.Further testing is scheduled at the Agency for Defense Development, with results expected in at least two weeks at the earliest.Authorities in Daejeon, meanwhile, are also inspecting multiple unidentified parcels sent from overseas, one of which was sent from Taiwan with what appears to be lip balm wrapped in clear plastic that has been sent to the National Forensic Service.Fire officials have warned citizens not to open, move or touch any suspicious package sent from abroad and to call the police immediately.