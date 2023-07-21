VOA: Signs of Imminent Large-Scale Military Parade in N. Korea Spotted

Photo : YONHAP News

Signs continue to emerge that North Korea is preparing a large-scale military parade ahead of what it calls "Victory Day" next week marking the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement.According to the Voice of America(VOA) on Friday, satellite images taken on Thursday by private earth observation company Planet Labs showed two large floating bridges on the Taedong River in front of Kim Il-sung Square. These bridges have been spotted near the square days ahead of military parades in the past.The North set up such bridges last April and in February of this year, roughly a week before holding military parades, with VOA saying that it has been reported that firecrackers and lights will be installed on the bridges.The reclusive state is widely expected to hold a large-scale event around the time of Victory Day on July 27 celebrating the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War armistice agreement.The regime often marks anniversaries that end with the numbers zero and five with more fanfare.