One person was killed and three injured in a stabbing incident in Seoul's Gwanak District on Friday.According to sources, a man wielding a weapon attacked passers-by on a street near a sports facility in the Sillim-dong area at around 2:10 p.m.Four were injured and taken to the hospital, but one died.Police apprehended the suspect in his 30s at the scene and are conducting investigations to find out his identity and motive. Officers are also searching the wider area for more victims.