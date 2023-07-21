Nation to See Monsoon Rains from Saturday

Photo : KBS News

The nation is set to see monsoon rains again from Saturday, with more than 100 millimeters of precipitation expected to pound some areas.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, the Seoul metro area and the five northwestern border islands in the Yellow Sea will be pounded with 50 to 100 millimeters of rain during the weekend and the northern parts of Gyeonggi Province will likely receive more than 150 millimeters of precipitation.Some of Gangwon Province’s inland areas are likely to have more than 100 millimeters of rain and South Chungcheong Province up to 120 millimeters and North Chungcheong up to 60 millimeters of rain.More than 120 millimeters of rain is likely to pour down on some parts of the South Jeolla Province’s coastal areas while Jeju’s southern and mountainous regions could be hit with more than 150 millimeters of downpours.Observers say the projected rains are unlikely to be the last of this summer’s monsoon rains.According to the weather agency, the nation saw an average of 591-point-one millimeters of rain from June 25, when the monsoon season began, to this Thursday, or the fourth largest amount of monsoon rains recorded in the nation.