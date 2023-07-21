Pres. Yoon's Mother-in-law Detained in Court for Forgery

Photo : YONHAP News

An appellate court upheld a one-year prison sentence for the mother-in-law of President Yoon Suk Yeol and detained her in court on Friday on charges of fabricating bank balance certificates.The Uijeongbu District Court in Gyeonggi Province said it decided to detain Choi Eun-soon given the serious nature of the crime involved, saying it has no reason to accept Choi’s appeal filed after a court sentenced her to one year in prison back in 2021. She had been on trial in the appellate court without physical detention until Friday.Choi is accused of forging bank balance statements on four occasions between April and October of 2013 to make it look as if she had a deposit worth nearly 35 billion won in a savings bank in the process of purchasing land in Jungwon District in Seongnam City.She is also suspected of borrowing the name of the son-in-law of her former business partner in signing the contract on purchasing the said land and registering the purchase.