Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Yoon's Mother-in-law Detained in Court for Forgery

Written: 2023-07-21 18:16:23Updated: 2023-07-21 18:27:32

Pres. Yoon's Mother-in-law Detained in Court for Forgery

Photo : YONHAP News

An appellate court upheld a one-year prison sentence for the mother-in-law of President Yoon Suk Yeol and detained her in court on Friday on charges of fabricating bank balance certificates.

The Uijeongbu District Court in Gyeonggi Province said it decided to detain Choi Eun-soon given the serious nature of the crime involved, saying it has no reason to accept Choi’s appeal filed after a court sentenced her to one year in prison back in 2021. She had been on trial in the appellate court without physical detention until Friday. 

Choi is accused of forging bank balance statements on four occasions between April and October of 2013 to make it look as if she had a deposit worth nearly 35 billion won in a savings bank in the process of purchasing land in Jungwon District in Seongnam City.

She is also suspected of borrowing the name of the son-in-law of her former business partner in signing the contract on purchasing the said land and registering the purchase.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >