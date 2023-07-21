Rival Camps Continue to Clash at Hearing for Unification Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival camps continued to squabble on Friday at the confirmation hearing of unification minister nominee Kim Young-ho.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) took issue with hardline remarks about North Korea that Kim had made on his YouTube channel in the past, claiming the nominee had a track record of making groundless claims to pander to ultra conservative voters.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) accused the DP of twisting Kim’s past remarks, including Kim's disagreement the statement that the North’s nuclear issue can be resolved through negotiation.PPP Rep. Kim Seok-ki said the nominee had made such remarks to raise issue with the Moon Jae-in government’s handling of the nuclear issue and not to mean that negotiating is useless.The DP also censured the nominee for not submitting documents that the party had requested, including records of his real estate transactions and of expenses related to his YouTube channel.Kim told DP lawmakers that it is difficult for him to submit the requested documents given that they are either too outdated or that they involve a third party. The PPP slammed the DP of making excessive requests.Friday’s hearing resumed in the afternoon after it was suspended for around an hour shortly after it convened.