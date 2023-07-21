Hearing on Unification Minister Nominee Ends without Report

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's unification committee on Friday ended a confirmation hearing for unification minister nominee Kim Young-ho without adopting a report as the session automatically adjourned past a midnight deadline.Rival parties over the weekend will coordinate a timetable for a further meeting to discuss the report's adoption.Under law, the Assembly must hold a hearing and send a report to the government within 20 days of receiving a request for parliamentary approval of a Cabinet nominee.Once past the deadline, which in Kim's case is Monday, the president can repeat a request within ten days for a confirmation report to be sent upon a newly set deadline. If the second deadline also passes, then the president can go ahead and appoint the nominee.In Friday's hearing, the opposition camp took issue with Kim's past hardline remarks about North Korea and his uncooperative attitude in submitting related materials, calling him unfit for the job.Meanwhile the ruling party refuted that the nominee handed in all legally required documents and it's inappropriate to take issue with remarks made as part of the academia.