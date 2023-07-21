Menu Content

Cho Gue-sung Scores in Debut Match in Danish Superliga

Written: 2023-07-22 14:16:49Updated: 2023-07-22 14:28:36

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean footballer Cho Gue-sung has made his debut in Danish Superliga, scoring a goal for his team FC Midtjylland.

The striker's performance gave his club a one-nil victory in the league opening match against Hvidovre IF on Saturday held in the Danish town of Herning. 

Cho scored the goal at the eleventh minute of the second half and he played until the 28th minute when he was replaced. He was named most valuable player of the match.

Later in a post on the club's website, the 25-year-old said he was thrilled to score in his debut game and also thanked fans for their support.

On July 11, Cho transferred from Jeonbuk Hyundai of K League 1 to FC Midtjylland, one of 12 teams comprising the Superliga, the top football league in Denmark. Founded in 1999, Midtjylland won the league title three times.
