Heavy Monsoon Rains to Hit Nation Through Monday

Heavy rains are expected to hit most parts of the nation through Monday due to the influence of a stationary front.Torrential rains accompanied by gusts, lightning and thunder are expected to concentrate in the central and Jeolla provinces on Sunday and the Chungcheong and southern provinces on Monday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Sunday, the capital region and Chungcheong Provinces are expected to receive around 50 to 100 millimeters of rain through Monday, with more than 150 millimeters forecast for some of the regions.Inland areas of Gangwon Province are forecast to receive 30 to 80 millimeters of rain, while more than 150 millimeters of rain is expected for parts of the southern coastal areas in South Jeolla Province.The rain is expected to let up in the central region on Monday afternoon.Afternoon highs are set to reach between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius on Sunday, two to seven degrees lower than Saturday.